Alabama Department of Labor Secretary gives update on unemployment

DECATUR, Ala. – Layoffs are occurring by the day around the world during the COVID-19 pandemic, according to Alabama Department of Labor Secretary Fitzgerald Washington.

Washington said the U.S. unemployment rate in March was 4.4 percent, an increase from the reported 3.5 percent rate in February. Alabama’s unemployment also increased in March to 3.5 percent from 2.7 percent in February.

Washington said 306,000 claims were filed within the last four weeks, compared to 130,000 claims filed in 2019.

Washington encouraged those impacted by the pandemic, to file a claim under the CARES Act. Anyone with questions about the CARES Act should visit the Alabama Department of Labor’s website.

When asked if the department of labor had a plan for people who might not get their jobs back, Washington reminded people about filing for unemployment. Decatur Mayor Tab Bowling addressed the question and suggested people look for other possible employment.

“Right now, encouraging Alabamians to search for essential job opportunities. And then, once that happens, we know, once we get past this phase and we start rolling back into an open economy, that there are a lot of job needs here in North Alabama,” Bowling said.

Danielle Gibson, President/CEO of the Decatur Morgan County CVB, introduced a new resource for the community of fun things people can do while social distancing. The site includes live streams and virtual events. For more information, visit ARMCHAIR MOCO.