Decatur City Officials give weekly COVID update

DECATUR, Ala. – The now weekly COVID-19 briefing began at 9 a.m.Monday, with Decatur Police Chief Nate Allen and Alabama Department of Public Health’s (ADPH) Judy Smith updating residents on the latest statistics for the River City.

Chief Smith reported the current number of positive cases for Morgan County stands at 15,889. An increase of 456, 2.9% just in the past week.

ADPH’s Judy Smith started off by commenting how Morgan County is “in a mess”.

“This is a serious, vicious virus,” Smith said. “We’re fixing to do football again…and you know, all of us would rather have a touchdown…where we are now, we’re looking at field goals.”

She went on to state how Alabama has the highest positivity rate and the lowest vaccination rate in the entire country.

“We need the cooperation of the people to get to where we need to be,” she said.

Smith shared that on June 19, 2021, there was a total of 169 hospitalizations. As of August 15, that number jumped to 2,570.

When asked if COVID tests can determine a difference between the regular strain and the Delta variant, Smith answered that there is a specific sequencing that needs to be done in order to confirm the Delta variant, but that not all tests undergo that extent of testing.

She added that with events like Rock the South last weekend and the upcoming Trump rally in Cullman, that they are “shivering in their boots” at the possibility of a surge in new cases.

She was unable to give a confirmed number of COVID cases among children, but in regards to the dilemma schools are facing with vaccines only eligible for those 12 and older said, “We as the adults, have both the capability and responsibility to get vaccinated for the children that can’t.”