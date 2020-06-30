WATCH LIVE: Decatur City Council considering a facial covering ordinance

DECATUR, Ala. – The Decatur City Council passed a facial covering resolution at a special meeting Monday evening.

During the meeting, Decatur residents and business owners spoke both for and against the proposed ordinance, and whether the city should go forward with creating an ordinance for face covering is very divided.

The resolution encourages the use of facial coverings in public, hand sanitizing and social distancing by all residents and business owners in the city. The resolution is an order but carries no penalty. City Council members say the resolution is part of their tiered approach to slow the spread of COVID-19 in their community, but if residents don’t heed the warning, an ordinance might be necessary.

The council will hold another special session on Tuesday at 5 p.m. to discuss upgrading the facial covering resolution into an ordinance.