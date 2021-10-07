Colbert Co. District Attorney plans to seek death penalty for man suspected of killing 2, including Sheffield officer

COLBERT COUNTY, Ala. – Colbert County District Attorney Bryce Graham Jr. said his office plans to pursue the death penalty for Brian Lansing Martin, a man police say shot two Sheffield Police officers and another last Friday.

Chief Assistant District Attorney Angela Hulsey stated Martin had been issued and served with two warrants, one from the Alabama Law Enforcement Agency (ALEA) and another from Muscle Shoals Police.

The charges listed in the warrants include capital murder, attempted murder, shooting into an occupied investigation, felony possession of a firearm, and abuse of a corpse.

“We have every intention of pursuing the death penalty in this capital murder case,” said Graham at a news conference Thursday.

William Mealback, Jr. was shot and killed by Martin on Oct. 1. His body was found on Avalon Ave. in Muscle Shoals later that day.

Martin later got into a shootout with police after a chase ended behind the Southgate Mall, where Sheffield Police Lt. Max Dotson was hit in his bulletproof vest twice and Sgt. Nick Risner was shot and critically injured.

Risner died at Huntsville Hospital Saturday morning.

Hulsey stated Martin had a prior conviction for manslaughter after killing Donnis “Boo Boo” Scott in 2011. He received a ten-year sentence, which he began serving in February 2013.

According to Hulsey, Martin was released from his sentence at the Alabama Department of Corrections in 2016, after gaining “credit for good time, despite committing multiple infractions of Department of Corrections’ rules.”

“If Martin had been caused to serve his entire sentence, he would have still been in prison on October 1, 2021, Hulsey concluded.

District Attorney Graham stated he hopes the Alabama Department of Corrections will be investigated thoroughly.