WATCH: Laura rips off roof of Lake Charles casino

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. - In the middle of a pandemic, the safety of getting out to vote is a hot topic. Absentee ballot numbers are up across Alabama and municipalities had precautions in place for voters at the polls, but did the pandemic impact voter turnout? The Alabama League of Municipalities say the numbers were different across the state.

According to the Madison County Probate Judges office, the city of Huntsville had 163,240 registered voters for the August 25 municipal election. 27,866 ballots were cast in Huntsville Tuesday. That's about a 17% voter turnout.