HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WHNT) – The Huntsville Sports Commission announced Propst Arena will host the C-USA basketball championship starting in 2024.

The commission along with the City of Huntsville Mayor Tommy Battle is announcing a multi-year partnership with C-USA coming to the Propst Arena starting in 2024.

C-USA’s Men and Women’s championships will be held in Propst Arena for two years with the option to extend the partnership.

