WATCH: Governor Ivey releases video message ahead of July 4th

Governor Kay Ivey released a video message on Thursday titled “This is Our Time, Alabama.”

In her message Ivey mentioned the COVID-19 pandemic, but her message really centered around the unrest around the racial justice movement.

“My personal hope – and prayer – for this year’s 4th of July is that the marvel of our great country – how we started, what we’ve had to overcome, what we’ve accomplished and where we are going – isn’t lost on any of us.” Governor Kay Ivey

“Over the past several weeks, our nation has been having one of those painful, yet overdue, discussions about the subject of race,” said Ivey in her address. “Here in Alabama, conversations about race are often set against a backdrop of our state’s long – and at times – ugly history on the subject.”

