Watch: Convicted Huntsville police officer’s defense attorney speaks

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. – Defense attorney Robert Tuten spoke at a press conference after his client, Huntsville Police officer William Darby was declared guilty Friday morning.

Tuten confirmed that Darby would appeal the decision.

Darby was convicted of killing Jeffery Parker, 49, at his home on Deramus Avenue in April 2018. Darby shot Parker as he sat in his home with a gun to his head, talking to another Huntsville police officer, Genisha Pegues. Parker had called 911 and told a dispatcher he planned to shoot himself.

The jury took a little over two hours Friday morning to deliver the guilty verdict. The jury restarted deliberations after a juror that had a medical issue was replaced with an alternate. The jury deliberated about four and a half hours Thursday.