WATCH: Car slams into Guntersville boat storage

GUNTERSVILLE, Ala. – This surveillance video stands to serve as yet another great reminder for folks to drive cautiously on wet roads.

The owners of Lake Guntersville Boat Storage, Tony & Sharon Liller, shared these videos with News 19 showing a car crashing into the side of their business off of HWY 431 in Grant, near Honeycomb.

Somehow the car stays upright the entire time, and the driver was able to walk away from the accident without any injuries.

Weather-related crashes amount to 21% of all crashes in the U.S., with nearly 5,000 people killed every year, and like the video shows, it’s never a bad idea to slow down and drive with extra caution when roads are wet. Anything can happen at a moment’s notice.

Sharon told News 19 that they have a contractor coming to assess the extent of the damage, with two buildings hit, 50 feet of fence line destroyed, and about 100 yards worth of deep grooves in the landscaping from the car’s tires.

The damaged area of the business is currently roped off to keep it safe for customers.

Thankfully, along with the driver being okay, no injuries were reported within the business. Customers’ equipment and the boats stored inside were also unaffected.

Lake Guntersville Boat Storage owners Tony & Sharon credit their camera system for alerting them to the crash, which let them notify local authorities quickly. They thank the Marshall County Sheriff’s Office and Alabama Highway Patrol for their quick and professional service.