WATCH: Cajun Navy reports overturned boats in Orange Beach during Sally’s eyewall

ORANGE BEACH, Ala. (WKRG) — The Cajun Navy has shared video from Orange Beach as the eyewall passes through the area. You can see overturned boats and debris in the road.
LATEST STORIES
- Body found in field near Pratt Highway identified as missing 29-year-old
- City of Tijuana looking for help naming rare albino peacock
- Apple says new iOS coming Wednesday to ‘transform the core experience of iPhone’
- New scooter company brings new way to get around Birmingham
- Tracking the Tropics: Cat 2 Hurricane Sally bringing catastrophic flooding to Florida, Alabama after landfall