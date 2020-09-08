WATCH: BPD involved in standoff outside Wylam convenience store

WYLAM, Ala. (WIAT) — The Birmingham Police Department is currently involved in a standoff outside a convenience store in Wylam.

The incident is taking place in the 4500 block of 7th Avenue. BPD says it is stemming from a reported robbery with three suspects.

Police are currently asking suspects inside the building to come out with their hands up. BPD says they do not know how many people are barricaded inside at this time.

No other information has been released at this time. Stay with CBS 42 as this is an ongoing story.

LATEST POSTS