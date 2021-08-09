Senate overcomes latest hurdle, one step closer to passing infrastructure deal

WASHINGTON (NEXSTAR) — Two weekends in a row, the Senate worked into the night to get the bipartisan infrastructure bill across the finish line. And many Senate Democrats and Republicans are feeling good about it. President Joe Biden’s infrastructure package is one step closer to passing in the Senate.

“We have plowed through,” said Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer (D-N.Y.)

Schumer and the rest of the Senate worked through the weekend, adding amendments to the bill.

“We will move forward to wrap this up as expeditiously as possible,” Schumer said.

The bill would allocate $550 billion in new spending for the nation’s physical infrastructure.

“We as a nation need to invest in our infrastructure,” said Sen. Mitt Romney (R-Utah).

Romney says both Democrats and Republicans want to invest in roads, bridges, railways, broadband and water.

“All these elements and more are addressed in this bipartisan infrastructure agreement,” Romney said.

But Democrats are pushing to marry this infrastructure package to their $3.5 trillion budget bill, focused on climate change, paid leave and health care.

“The two track process is moving along. It’s been a process that has been a very good process. It’s taken a while but it’s going to be worth it,” Schumer said.

House Speaker Nancy Pelosi (D-Calif.) echoed this sentiment, which makes some Republican lawmakers worry about the future of the infrastructure bill in the House.

The Senate is expected to vote on the infrastructure package Monday night or Tuesday morning.