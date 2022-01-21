March for Life: Thousands gather in DC gather with renewed hope about abortion laws

WASHINGTON (NEXSTAR) – Thousands marched to the Supreme Court on Friday for the annual March for Life rally.

This year, marchers have a renewed optimism for the pro-life movement, because they believe a conservative Supreme Court may be ready to overturn Roe v. Wade.

Student Hannah Hepworth traveled from Orlando, Florida to be at the march.

“It’s super empowering to see everybody be here for the same reason, especially so many young people,” Hepworth said.

Olivia Muinos also came up from Florida with classmates.

“We believe that abortion is wrong and that everyone deserves the chance to live,” Muinos said.

This year’s event is the 49th March for Life. It’s been held every year since abortion was legalized in 1973. March for Life President Jeanna Mancini pointed out that this year there’s a different tone.

“We are hoping and praying that this year, 2022, will bring a historic change for life,” Mancini said.

The Supreme Court justices are currently considering a Mississippi law that bans abortion after 15 weeks. Ohio marcher Chris Shalifoux feels hopeful they’ll uphold it.

“Pretty confident that we might, in generations for the first time see the scourge of abortion leave,” Shalifoux said.

The court’s anticipated ruling could let other states set much more restrictive laws. Christopher Mayer – a marcher from Manassas Park, Virginia – would be thrilled with that.

“States should have the fundamental right to determine what’s best for the people of their state,” Mayer said.

More than a legal ruling, Virginia marcher Amy Reese wants to see a change in the culture.

“You might have the right to do that in terms of a law providing you that opportunity, but I believe we should just not have anyone choosing that option,” Reese said.

A decision from the court is expected around June.