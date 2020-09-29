Lawmaker: Trump must answer for 200k+ lives lost to COVID-19 in first presidential debate

WASHINGTON (NEXSTAR) ─ The stage is set of the first presidential debate between President Donald Trump and Democratic nominee Joe Biden.

Sen. Chris Murphy expects the debate to focus primarily on the ongoing pandemic and said Trump must answer for the more than 200,000 lives lost.

“These debates are going to be different from the debate four years ago because now President Trump has a record. A record of death and destruction,” Murphy said. “We’ll beat COVID under Joe Biden, we’ll have another 200,000 dead if Donald Trump is reelected.”

Murphy said Biden has a better plan for taking on the virus, which includes national testing and mask campaigns and funding for schools and municipalities.

But Republicans believe the last four years of Trump’s leadership speak for themselves.

“The best economy we had had possibly in our nation’s history… poverty rates at historic lows, more people working than ever,” Sen. Marsha Blackburn, R-Tennessee, said.

Blackburn said Trump has a great opportunity to play offense during the debate and attack Biden’s criticism of his COVID-19 response.

“Donald Trump didn’t stand for that slow moving agency process,” she said. “He called people in, he started [Operation] Warp Speed over at the FDA to get a vaccine approved quickly and he has promoted more testing.”

This will be the first of three presidential debates leading up to Election Day on Nov. 3.