Washington DC Bureau
Congress working out details of coronavirus financial aid
Video
Washington D.C. lawmakers prepare for possible coronavirus outbreak
President Trump responds to coronavirus as an economic crisis
Video
Small businesses reach out to Washington for help in a coronavirus economy
Video
Is San Antonio ready for the coronavirus evacuees?
Video
More Washington DC Bureau Headlines
Florida lawmakers push for permanent daylight saving time, support growing on Capitol Hill
Video
Tuesday primaries could cement Biden as Dems’ candidate
Video
Washington, Texas deal with stock market plunge, coronavirus
Video
Facebook pulls RNC’s Trump campaign ad disguised as census
Video
More Southern states prepare for coronavirus outbreak
Video
President Trump names Rep. Mark Meadows his new chief of staff
Interior secretary defends Trump’s environmental policies
Video
Split Supreme Court hears Louisiana abortion case
Video
Feds: TikTok poses national security threat
Video
Congress works to break gridlock on surprise medical billing
Video
National
Buttigieg campaign alleges irregularities in Nevada caucuses vote
More National Headlines
Alabama News
Alabama Senate approves medical marijuana bill
U.S. Senator Doug Jones criticizes lack of COVID-19 testing, state says it’s ready
Video
Jacksonville State student tested for COVID-19, all classes transitioning online
ADPH says no confirmed cases of coronavirus at this time
Cher cancels concert in Birmingham, global concert industry in flux as COVID-19 spreads
More Alabama News Headlines
Huntsville
Huntsville Hospital addressing coronavirus plans Friday afternoon
Video
Tennessee Valley school systems planning ahead in case of coronavirus closure
Video
Alabama A&M transitions to online classes, students asked to vacate dorms
Huntsville St. Patrick’s Day Parade canceled amid COVID-19 concerns and precautions
Video
UAH moving to remote instruction over COVID-19 concerns
More Huntsville Headlines