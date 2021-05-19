Warrant signed for Theodore’s football coach after Bayou La Batre dock brawl

BAYOU LA BATRE, Ala. (WKRG) — Theodore football coach and Athletic Director Eric Collier was among several people allegedly involved in a group brawl at the Bayou La Batre docks.

According to police, Collier and several others were waiting at the docks for a group to return on a boat from Dauphin Island on May 8. The group at the docks then allegedly jumped the people arriving on the boat, punching and kicking them, even holding them underwater at times, police said.

The injuries to the victims included broken bones and cuts.

Police described the attack as “premeditated” and said it began with an incident earlier in the day on the west end of Dauphin Island. After that initial incident, police said the suspects sent multiple threatening messages to the victims.

Police identified the suspects as:

Wayne Eric Collier Sr

Wayne Eric Collier Jr

Shawn Jerome Collier

Hayden Aaron Collier

Eric Collier

The senior Collier is the one who coaches at Theodore. Warrants have been issued for all four suspects to be arrested on third-degree assault charges.