Warming stations to open in Huntsville as wintry weather expected Thursday

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. – The City of Huntsville and its nonprofit community partners are working together to keep residents warm with the winter weather expected to move through the Tennessee Valley.

Moisture moves in across the Tennessee Valley around daybreak on Thursday. We will see a wintry mix including snow for parts of the Tennessee Valley. Bridges and overpasses could be hazardous through the day and into the evening. With temperatures averaging in the 30s and lows in the teens.

The City of Huntsville will have three warming centers open to anyone who may need temporary shelter from the winter weather.

The following shelters will be open from 2 p.m. Thursday, January 6 to 9 a.m. Saturday, January 8:

University Baptist Church, 809 Jordan Lane NW (entrance at the back of the church)

The Downtown Rescue Mission, 1400 Evangel Drive NW

The Salvation Army, 305 Seminole Drive SW

The centers will follow COVID-19 protocols and require unvaccinated people to wear a mask, which will be provided to those who need one. Vaccinated people are highly encouraged to wear a mask.

City officials added each location may have its own policies that need to be followed.

Huntsville Public Transit will provide free transportation to and from warming centers during their hours of operations, weather permitting.

First Stop, the North Alabama Coalition for the Homeless (NACH), Church of the Nativity and the City’s Community Development Office are providing personal protective equipment (PPE), supplies, sleeping cots, meals and volunteers, according to city officials.

For more information, email Rev. Rosie Veal Eby.