Warmer Temperatures To End October

I know we just had two mornings with lows in the 30s for some of us. It will be a long time before we see temperatures that chilly. It’s that time of year where north Alabama sees scattered frost. Not for 2021. We got down to 39°F Monday morning at Huntsville International. That was coldest start since April 3 where we hit 32°. There won’t be anything close to that through the end of October.

There is a cold front that will bring showers Thursday, but it won’t be as cold behind this one. Temperatures rebound from the lower 70s Friday to the lower 80s by Sunday and Monday.

This will just be the beginning for warmer weather. The 6-10 day outlook from October 25-29 has temperatures well above average for this time of year. That stretch likely continues through the first week of November. We should be in the lower 70s with lows in the upper 40s for that period. We’ll be way above that. No ‘frost on the pumpkin’ this year!

