HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WHNT) – Buffalo Rock Company is looking to fill warehouse and driving positions at their Huntsville location and will be hosting a job fair Tuesday.

The job fair will be at the Huntsville Career Center, 2535 Sparkman Drive Northwest, on July 12 from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. Buffalo Rock will be hiring Class A CDL Drivers, Warehouse Pickers, Warehouse Support and Forklift Operators.

Some of the benefits offered include 401k matching, a $1,250 hiring incentive, health and dental plans and a prescription benefits plan.

At the job fair, interviews will be happening on the spot, so it is recommended applicants be ready and dressed professionally.

To learn more about the positions and the company or to apply for one of the positions before the job fair visit the Buffalo Rock website.