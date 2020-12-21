Ward man arrested following multi-county Sunday evening pursuit

MORGAN COUNTY, Ala. – Multiple agencies were involved in a pursuit Sunday evening.

Alabama State Troopers said the pursuit began around 5:19 p.m. Sunday when a trooper attempted to stop a Toyota Avalon for speeding on I-65, near mile marker 277 in Jefferson County.

The Avalon failed to stop, crossing into Blount County, where speeds reached nearly 115 mph.

The pursuit continued into Cullman County, where Cullman County Sheriff’s Office deputies spiked the Avalon’s tires near mile marker 310.

The driver was finally arrested in Morgan County, near mile marker 329.

In addition to state troopers and Cullman County deputies, the Morgan County Sheriff’s Office, Falkville Police, Hartselle Police, and Priceville Police assisted in the pursuit and subsequent arrest.

The Morgan County Sheriff’s Office posted a picture after the chase ended, showing at least a dozen vehicles from all agencies involved in the pursuit.

Donald Jay Vinet, Jr., 24, was charged with speeding, attempting to elude law enforcement, and reckless driving.

He was taken to the Jefferson County Jail, where his bond was set at $19,500.