War history traveling exhibit stops at Huntsville-Madison County Public Library

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. – Troy University is loaning out a warfare history exhibit titled “Military Service: a History in Postcards” to organizations all over the country, including right here at the downtown Huntsville Public Library.

Two decades ago a Troy University alum donated around 30,000 postcards from soldiers dated 1901 through 1966.

In 2019, staff at the University library began putting together an exhibit categorizing those postcards not only by war but by military branch.

Fast forward to 2021 and a select few of the cards have made it onto traveling banners, sharing historic insights from servicemen in major American-fought wars.

The exhibit will leave our library on June 25th and make it’s way down the state to Montgomery before being shipped north to the Naval Academy in Annapolis and then on to Westpoint for a stay there too.

The banners were made in conjunction with the Alabama Humanities Alliance and they have digitized 800 of the postcards for viewing online, here.