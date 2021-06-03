Wanted suspect arrested in Morgan County

MORGAN COUNTY, Ala. – A man wanted on drug trafficking charges was arrested in a hotel room Morgan County.

According to the Morgan County Sheriff’s Office, 23-year-old Dakota Quintorrian Long from Florence was arrested Wednesday. Long ran from deputies in April when a search warrant was served at a home in Falkville.

Officials said agents with the Morgan County Sheriff’s Drug Enforcement Unit tracked Long to a hotel room in Hartselle and arrested him for Trafficking in Methamphetamine. In the hotel room, authorities found 5.2 ounces of methamphetamine, a gun, and $820.00.

Long was taken to the Morgan County Jail with a $20,000 bond.