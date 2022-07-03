MORGAN COUNTY, Ala. (WHNT) – Officers from several agencies engaged in a standoff with a subject, which stopped traffic, on Sunday evening.

Authorities say that a wanted subject was apprehended on the Tennessee River Bridge near I-65 Priceville Exit 334. The subject made threats against law enforcement involving explosives. The bomb squad is en route to the scene.

The subject is in custody.

Both northbound and southbound lanes are closed, and will be for an undetermined amount of time. Traffic is being diverted to Highway 67.

This is a developing story.