Walmart, Sam’s Club pharmacies now accepting walk-in COVID-19 vaccine customers

Customers who want to want a COVID-19 vaccine can now do so at Walmart and Sam’s Club locations across the US without an appointment.

The retailer says they will administer the vaccines to through walk-up and scheduled appointments at more than 5,1000 pharmacy locations. That includes 143 Walmart and Sam’s Club pharmacies in Alabama.

“Now that supply and eligibility have expanded, it’s even more important for us to reach underserved and vulnerable populations to ensure equitable distribution of the COVID-19 vaccine,” said Dr. Cheryl Pegus, executive vice president, Health & Wellness.

Appointments can still be made by those who want them at walmart.com/COVIDvaccine and samsclub.com/covid. Walmart Pharmacies are open seven days a week, Sam’s Club pharmacies are closed on Sunday. The company says individuals are not required to be a member to receive the COVID-19 vaccine at Sam’s Club.

What do I need to take with me?

1. Insurance card if you have one

2. Plan to stay on site for at least 15 minutes after your shot for monitoring.

Is there a cost to the vaccine?

The federal government is providing the vaccine at no cost. Walmart’s fee to administer the vaccine will be billed to private insurance or the federal government.