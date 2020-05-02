Walmart pays $180 million in bonuses for employees, hires 200,000 workers

(WGHP) – Walmart paid $180 million in early quarterly bonuses to the company’s store, club and supply chain associates on Thursday, according to a statement from Walmart.

The retail giant also pledged in March to pay out a “special cash bonus” – $300 for full-time and $150 for part-time employees. The cash bonus and early quarterly bonus will total nearly $550 million, according to the release.

Since March 19, the company says it has also hired 200,000 new employees.

“We’ve seen firsthand our associates’ unwavering focus to take care of customers and members while providing a vital service to communities during this time,” Donna Morris, chief people officer, said in a statement.

See the rest of Morris’ statement below:

Recognizing the hard work ahead of our associates as COVID-19 spreads and to help provide more cash in hand for them sooner, we shared plans to accelerate the payout for our quarterly incentive, which store, club and supply chain associates received today. With this, we paid nearly $180 million in cash bonuses to hourly associates, with more to come next month on our originally scheduled quarterly bonus payout date. This is in addition to the special cash bonus for all U.S. hourly associates earlier this month, which was $300 for full-time hourly and $150 for part-time hourly, a total of more than $365 million paid to our associates. In addition, we’ve fulfilled our commitment to hire 200,000 associates in our stores, clubs, distribution centers and fulfillment centers, since March 19. We are humbled to be able to give an opportunity to so many Americans to work, often serving as a bridge for employment, while helping Walmart better serve customers during this time of increased demand. Our focus on our associates’ health and safety continues. We’re conducting health screens and daily temperature checks and providing masks and gloves to all associates. We’ve also added sneeze guards at registers, limited the number of customers in stores, installed social distancing signage and instituted sanitation protocols. We appreciate everything our associates are doing to serve our customers and communities. They’re truly making a difference.”