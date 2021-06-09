Walmart launching training academy in Hazel Green

HAZEL GREEN, Ala. — Walmart Academies specialize in everything from personal finance, career advancement, and even how to purchase a car or home for their associates and the community.

The Walmart Community Academy is located in the Walmart Supercenter in Hazel Green at 14595 Highway 231 North. It is one of over 200 training academies across the nation.

The academy started in 2016 in Texas, to give associates the tools they need to succeed in retail. The company hopes this provides a more consistent customer experience, increase management retention, and build a talented pipeline of employees for the company.

Academies have conducted over two million trainings, and since the pandemic began, over 100,000 virtual learning sessions.

There opportunities are free to the public and are currently virtual. Enrollment is open now and you can view the different courses here.