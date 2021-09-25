Walmart hosts vaccination events for local communities

(WHNT) — Are you or someone in your family looking to get the COVID-19 vaccine or flu shot? Walmart locations across North Alabama are providing a free, one-day vaccine event on September 25.

Across the country, stores participate in a quarterly ‘Wellness Day’ which turned into a special immunization event this month. Vaccines will be available at more than 4,700 pharmacies across the country.

Insurance is not required to receive the COVID-19 vaccine, which is available at no cost, and other vaccinations offered are covered by most major insurance plans.

Walmart plans to offer these vaccines:

COVID-19 vaccine

Flu shots

Measles, mumps, rubella (MMR), varicella (chicken pox), HPV, tetanus, whooping cough (TDAP)

They are also offering wellness resources and an opportunity to talk with pharmacists about any concerns you may have.

You can find a free event near you on their website here.