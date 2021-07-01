Wallace State welcomes new dog ‘Dr. Waussie’ to campus

Wallace State Community College is welcoming a new mascot to campus, an aussiedoodle puppy named Professor Karl O. Waussie. (WSCC)

HANCEVILLE, Ala. — Wallace State Community College (WSCC) added a new furry friend to campus: an aussiedoodle puppy named Professor Karl O. Waussie, more affectionately known as “Dr. Waussie.”

The puppy was recently donated to the college and will serve as the campus mascot.

WSCC students were asked to submit names for the dog through an online campaign with the winners earning a scholarship for a full semester. After more than 600 submissions, Professor was suggested for his role in education, Karl O. in recognition of Wallace State President Dr. Vicki Karolewics, and Waussie, a fusion of Wallace State and aussiedoodle.

The winning students were Ashley Nicole Clem, Bryant Simmons, and Erica Snow.

“Of all years, this seemed like the perfect one to add a dog to our college family,” said Karolewics. “I love the smiles he’s already putting on the faces of Wallace State’s students, faculty and staff.”

Dr. Waussie is expected to make appearances at several upcoming events, including the Wallace State Lions’ Pride Orientation for new students and regular campus tours. He will reside with the college’s 24/7 police force.