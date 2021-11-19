Wallace State to present The Nutcracker: Clara’s Dream this weekend

HANCEVILLE, Ala. — Wallace State Community College’s theatre program will present “The Nutcracker – Clara’s Dream” this weekend.

The performance will feature the Wallace State Allegro Dance Theatre and Ballet South, beginning on Friday night at 7 p.mm. with shows following on Saturday, November 20 at 7 p.m. and Sunday, November 21 at 2 p.m.

All performances will be held at the Betty Leeth Haynes Theatre in the Gudger Student Center on campus. Tickets are $12 per person and can be purchased at the door.

