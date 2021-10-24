Wallace State to kick off performing arts season with Broadway Night

HANCEVILLE, Ala. — Wallace State Community College’s Fine and Performing Arts program will kick off its 2021-22 season next week.
The first performance is “Broadway Night” on Thursday, October 28 with student-led cabaret featuring hits from shows like “The Wiz,” “Little Shop of Horrors,” and many more! The event officially begins at 7 p.m. in the Recital Hall of the Burrow Center. Admission is $10.
Following “Broadway Night,” the department will put on a production of “Poe’s Midnight Dreary” on November 5-7, a haunting dramatization of Edgar Allen Poe’s works.
Performances for “Poe’s Midnight Dreary” will be at 7 p.m. on November 5 and 6, and 2 p.m. on November 7 at the Betty Leeth Haynes Theatre inside the Gudger Student Center.
Other upcoming performances include:
- The Nutcracker Clara’s Dream, Nov. 19-21 by the Allegro Dance Theatre and Ballet South
- Christmas Spectacular, Dec. 9, by the Wallace State Fine and Performing Arts programs
- Jazz Band/Singers Concert, Feb. 10
- The 25th Annual Putnam County Spelling Bee by Wallace State Theatre, March 18-20, 2022
- Dazzle Me, Disney!, by the Wallace State Singers, April 7-9, 2022
- Dance Spring Showcase by the Allegro Dance Theatre, April 22, 2022
- Spring Under the Stars by the Wallace State Concert Choir and Concert Band, April 26
For more information, contact Jessica Chairez at 256-352-8277 or jessica.chairez@wallacestate.edu.