Wallace State to kick off performing arts season with Broadway Night

HANCEVILLE, Ala. — Wallace State Community College’s Fine and Performing Arts program will kick off its 2021-22 season next week.

The first performance is “Broadway Night” on Thursday, October 28 with student-led cabaret featuring hits from shows like “The Wiz,” “Little Shop of Horrors,” and many more! The event officially begins at 7 p.m. in the Recital Hall of the Burrow Center. Admission is $10.

Following “Broadway Night,” the department will put on a production of “Poe’s Midnight Dreary” on November 5-7, a haunting dramatization of Edgar Allen Poe’s works.

Performances for “Poe’s Midnight Dreary” will be at 7 p.m. on November 5 and 6, and 2 p.m. on November 7 at the Betty Leeth Haynes Theatre inside the Gudger Student Center.

Other upcoming performances include:

The Nutcracker Clara’s Dream, Nov. 19-21 by the Allegro Dance Theatre and Ballet South

Christmas Spectacular, Dec. 9, by the Wallace State Fine and Performing Arts programs

Jazz Band/Singers Concert, Feb. 10

The 25 th Annual Putnam County Spelling Bee by Wallace State Theatre, March 18-20, 2022

Dazzle Me, Disney!, by the Wallace State Singers, April 7-9, 2022

Dance Spring Showcase by the Allegro Dance Theatre, April 22, 2022

Spring Under the Stars by the Wallace State Concert Choir and Concert Band, April 26

For more information, contact Jessica Chairez at 256-352-8277 or jessica.chairez@wallacestate.edu.