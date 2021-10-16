Wallace State to host flu shot clinics next week

HANCEVILLE, Ala. — Wallace State Community College will host a series of flu shot clinics next week.

The clinics will run from 9 a.m. to 12 p.m. on October 19-21 in room 200 of the college’s School of Nursing and Center for Science.

Flu shots are free to those who provide proof of insurance and $27.44 for those without it. Payment can be made with cash or check.

According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), flu shots are recommended for everyone 6 months and older, especially those at higher risk of developing an illness. This year’s flu vaccines protect against all four major flu strains that have been deemed most common in the United States.