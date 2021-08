MADISON, Ala. — A trailer fire was reported around 8 a.m. Saturday near the 1000 block of Wall Triana Highway near Advent Drive.

Wall Triana Highway is shut down in that area for emergency crews.

The trailer was abandoned and no one was inside at the time of the fire, according to District Chief Jay Gates with Huntsville Fire & Rescue.

Gates and crews stayed at the scene for several hours to ensure the flames would not reignite.