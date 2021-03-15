Walking tours start again in Sheffield and Tuscumbia

COLBERT COUNTY, Ala. – Every April brings warmer weather, flowers blooming, and in Tuscumbia and Sheffield walking tours on Saturday mornings.
The tours are free and will take place every Saturday in April starting at 10 am. The Tuscumbia tours start outside the Cold Water Bookstore at 101 West Sixth Street. While the Sheffield tours will begin at the Municipal building at 600 North Montgomery Avenue.
Susann Hamlin, president and CEO of Colbert Tourism, said that these tours allow people to enjoy the beautiful April weather while learning about some of the oldest places and hearing about the earliest residents of the towns.
The tours have been hosted every April for over 10 years. It is recommended that participants wear comfortable shoes and dress for the weather that day.
Those with questions can contact the Colbert county Tourism Office at (256) 383-0783.