Walking tours start again in Sheffield and Tuscumbia

FLORENCE, Ala. — Nearly a year after the Florence FIRST grant was introduced to assist businesses affected by the COVID-19 pandemic, the City of Florence is introducing a new program funded by the CARES Act—this time to help those in the arts and entertainment industry. It's called the Florence ROCKS! relief grant.

"Our place in the music industry is global and its history spans decades,” the City of Florence Planning and Community Director Melissa Bailey said. “According to a music audit conducted by Sound Diplomacy in 2019, nearly $49 million is generated by The Shoals music ecosystem, solidifying the value of our music economy."

Bailey said the arts and entertainment industry is expected to have the most long-term economic disruption because of the pandemic. She said the great thing about Florence ROCKS!, is that it is a grant, not a loan.

"The mission of Florence ROCKS! is to assist as many local entertainment industry professionals as possible with certain fixed costs such as utilities,” Bailey said.

Eligible professionals include studio musicians, sound technicians, recording artists, and more.

Applications must be submitted via the city website and there is a strict deadline of April 7 at 5 p.m.

"We are the hit recording capital of the world,” Bailey said. She added with Florence ROCKS!, the city can continue to support individuals working in an industry that has helped define this corner of the world.

