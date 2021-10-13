Walk the red carpet with Jerry Hayes at the Lee Greenwood All-Star Salute

Jerry with Lee Greenwood

Greenwood Tour bus outside of Propst Arena

Jerry with Debby Boone

Jerry with the Oak Ridge Boys

Jerry with John Bell

Jerry with The Frontmen of Country

Jerry with Billy Dean

Jerry with Darryl Worley

Sign outside Propst Arena for Lee Greenwood’s All-Star Salute

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. – Artists flocked to the Von Braun Center Tuesday night for a tribute concert for Lee Greenwood. News 19’s Jerry Hayes spoke with some of the stars on the red carpet.

Lee Greenwood

Alex Miller

Billy Dean

Crystal Gayle

Darryl Worley

Debby Boone

John Berry

John Conlee

Rhonda Vincent

T. Graham Brown

Larry, Steve, & Rudy: The Gatlin Brothers

The Oak Ridge Boys

The Frontmen of Country featuring: Larry Stewart, Richie McDonald & Tim Rushlow

The three-hour concert was recorded for a special that will air at a later date.