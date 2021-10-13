Walk the red carpet with Jerry Hayes at the Lee Greenwood All-Star Salute

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. – Artists flocked to the Von Braun Center Tuesday night for a tribute concert for Lee Greenwood. News 19’s Jerry Hayes spoke with some of the stars on the red carpet.
Lee Greenwood
Alex Miller
Billy Dean
Crystal Gayle
Darryl Worley
Debby Boone
John Berry
John Conlee
Rhonda Vincent
T. Graham Brown
Larry, Steve, & Rudy: The Gatlin Brothers
The Oak Ridge Boys
The Frontmen of Country featuring: Larry Stewart, Richie McDonald & Tim Rushlow
The three-hour concert was recorded for a special that will air at a later date.