Walk-in COVID-19 vaccination clinic scheduled for May 14

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. – District 6 is partnering with the Alabama Department of Public Health to host a walk-in COVID-19 vaccination clinic.

The clinic will be at the Robert “Bob” Harrison Senior Wellness and Advocacy Center (6156 Pulaski Pike, Huntsville) on Friday, May 14. It will be open from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. and no appointment is required.

The walk-in clinic will be offering the Moderna vaccine and the Johnson and Johnson vaccine. Residents can choose to take whichever vaccination they want.

“We are intentional with our outreach and education. Clinics like this are important because we are removing barriers. You keep forgetting to make an appointment – that’s fine, you can walk on in. You still have questions about safety – we have experts waiting to answer them. We will even have a Spanish translator on hand to make sure everyone’s concerns are addressed, and all parts of our community receive care,” said Violet Edwards, commissioner of District 6.

Recipients must be at least 18-years-old as neither the Moderna nor Johnson & Johnson vaccines have received emergency use approval for younger recipients.