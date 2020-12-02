Wahlburgers preparing to open MidCity Huntsville restaurant

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. — Wahlburgers plans to open its Huntsville location at MidCity Huntsville by the end of the year.

MidCity’s developer, RCP Companies, said Tuesday that the finishing touches are being put on the restaurant so that it’s ready for dine-in and takeout service by the end of the year.

The burger restaurant — which is owned by actors Mark and Donnie, along with brother and executive chef Paul Wahlberg — is located at 030 Mid City Drive. It was first announced in May 2018 that the restaurant chain would open a location at MidCity.

The restaurant will be open daily for lunch and dinner, Monday through Wednesday from 11 a.m.-10 p.m. and Thursday-Sunday from 11 a.m.-11 p.m.