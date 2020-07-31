Vouchers coming for students who need high-speed internet

MONTGOMERY, Ala. – Alabama Gov. Kay Ivey said Friday she is releasing CARES Act money to increase internet availability for students who need help getting access.

The $100 million Ivey said she’s releasing will be used for a program called Alabama Broadband Connectivity for Students. The money will provide vouchers for families of students who are eligible for free and reduced-price school meals, or other income criteria.

The vouchers will help cover equipment and service costs for high-speed internet service through Dec. 31 of this year.

Families who are eligible will receive a letter in the mail with details, Ivey’s office said. More information about the program can be found at this link.