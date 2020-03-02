Voting in tomorrow’s primary? Here’s what you need in Alabama

Tuesday is the long-awaited primary election day, and there are some things you should remember to make sure that you can vote successfully.

It’s a good idea to start preparing the documents you need to vote and know the location of your precinct.

You will need a valid form of photo identification to vote tomorrow.

Some of these include:

A valid driver’s license, or non-driver ID.

A photo voter ID card.

A state ID, like a department of corrections release, or a pistol permit that has your photo on it.

A federally issued identification, such as a passport

Polls open at 7 a.m. Tuesday and stay open until 7 p.m. You can find your polling place online.

Just enter your county, last name, date of birth, and the site will indicate your polling place.

According to a document released by the secretary of state, a voter who is required to present valid ID but doesn’t will be allowed to vote a provisional ballot.

If you vote a provisional ballot, you’ll have until 5 p.m the Friday following the election to submit a valid photo ID for it to be counted.

Also, if you don’t have your photo ID on you at the polls, you can still vote, but only if you’re positively identified by two election officials and they sign an affidavit saying so.