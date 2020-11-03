Voters experience hours-long wait times at West Huntsville Church of Christ

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. — Madison County election officials were working to reduce wait times Tuesday afternoon at a Huntsville polling location where some voters waited for hours to cast their ballots.

Some voters at West Huntsville Church of Christ said they waited almost four hours Tuesday morning to vote. A long line was still wrapped around the building around 3 p.m.

Just hit the 2 hour mark standing in line for #ElectionDay and still not halfway through the line.. currently at red dot and the beginning of the is much further than originally now. #VOTE pic.twitter.com/M4vyPlP4Ze — Collin Landry (@CollinLandry_Wx) November 3, 2020

Madison County Probate Judge Frank Barger said the church had a high voter turnout and was one of the worst wait times in the county.

Barger, who visited the site multiple times throughout the day, said he was able to shave nearly two hours off the wait time by adding additional workers at the check-in. Workers were letting 45 people in at a time, he said.