Vote for Kids to Love in Neighborhood Assist $25k Grant

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. – The Kids to Love Foundation is looking to win a $25,000 grant through the State Farm Neighborhood Assist program.

Kids to Love is a finalist in the running for the prize, but they need the community’s help push past the finish line!

The foundation aims to meet the immediate needs of children living in foster care, but also going much farther past that by providing opportunities to build life skills and gain independence.

Statistics for the state speak for themselves.

6,358 children are in foster care in Alabama, but only 2,294 available homes. After reaching the age of 18, 1 in 5 children who were in foster care will become instantly homeless. 50% of former foster youth will be unemployed by the age of 24. Nearly 60% of young men who age out of the system will end up in the prison system.

Kids to Love aims to change these statistics from the National Foster Institute one child at a time.

The grant money they hope to win will help the foundation purchase items to meet the needs of children in the foster care system, and continue offering programs to build life skills.

Voting is open now and continues through August 27.

Votes can be cast up to 10 times per person, per day. Winners will be announced on September 29.

To cast your vote, you can scan the QR code, or visit here.