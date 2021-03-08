Von Braun Center opening outdoor stage for summer shows

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. – The Von Braun Center announced they are opening a temporary outdoor stage in the parking lot on Clinton Avenue.

According to the VBC, the outdoor stage will be set up through the summer, and it’s called ‘3rd Rock’ – a reference to Earth’s location from the Sun.

The VBC says the logo for 3rd Rock illustrates the two closer planets, Mercury and Venus, as eighth note music symbols.

The first two shows taking the stage will be Blackberry Smoke & North Mississippi Allstars (performing on April 17, 2021), and .38 Special (performing on May 14, 2021). Tickets for both events will be available at the VBC Box Office and online at ticketmaster.com on Friday, March 12, 2021 at 10:00 AM.

The VBC says that additional performances being announced on later dates.

“We have been working with artists and promoters to find creative ways to bring touring shows back to Huntsville,” commented VBC Assistant Director Mike Vojticek. “We feel the outdoor concert experience provides an exciting and safe environment for both the artists and patrons.”

The VBC is estimating around 12 shows to be scheduled at 3rd Rock before the temporary venue closes.

For more information about upcoming events and how to purchase tickets, visit www.vonbrauncenter.com.