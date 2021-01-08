Von Braun Center hosting CFB Championship game viewing party with COVID-19 restrictions

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. — Monday January 11th at 6 p.m., the VBC will open its doors to 200 people to watch Alabama take on Ohio State.

The event will be held at the new Mars Music Hall with reduced capacity. Normally the hall houses over 1,500 people, but the attendance is being reduced significantly.

The event is reservation only, if you would like to make reservations you can email, kglouner@vonbrauncenter.com to make your table reservation. Samantha Nielsen with the VBC stressed that if you are going to attend to make sure it is with those in your house hold to reduce any spread.

The event will have three big screens to televise the game and food and beverage for purchase.