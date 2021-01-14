Volunteers remove 9,208 lbs. of trash from Tennessee River

HUMPHREYS COUNTY, Tenn. – Keep the Tennessee River Beautiful (KTNRB) partnered with Johnsonville State Historic Park for a three-part river cleanup series.

25 volunteers attended the cleanup series and helped to remove 9,208 lbs. of trash from the Tennessee River.

“The really exciting thing about the cleanups in this new area of focus for our organization is

that you see momentum building with our partners and volunteers from the time we held a

cleanup in October to this past weekend” said Kathleen Gibi, KTNRB Executive Director.

According to organizers, volunteers hopped in KTNRB’s 25-foot aluminum workboat to go clean nearby shorelines.

The cleanup series took place over the course of three days:

Friday, Jan. 8 – River Cleanup with Chemours company staff 2,011 lbs.

Saturday, Jan. 9 – River Cleanup open to the public 5,378 lbs.

Sunday, Jan. 10 – River Cleanup with Humphreys County 4H Club 1,819 lbs.

Follow KTNRB on social media or visit www.KeepTNRIverBeautiful.org/upcomingcleanups to learn

about upcoming cleanup dates.









