Volunteers give out 500 boxes of food in Decatur church’s drive-thru giveaway

DECATUR, Ala. – A boxed food drive-thru in Decatur showed there are still many dealing with food insecurity in our area.

Volunteers at Calvary Assembly Church’s Dream Center partnered with The Food Bank of North Alabama and local grocery stores to give away 250-500 boxes of food each week.

Volunteers normally pass out boxes at the Dream Center Campus but the event was moved to Decatur High School’s Ogle Stadium in an effort to reach community members in different areas of the city.

“We’re still giving out 600, 700 boxes of food per month. Food is just something people need. They’ve been affected with their jobs and different situations. Not only that, but we’ve also learned many other areas. Elderly people need help. College students, we’ve recently discovered, need help. So it really hasn’t slowed down,” said Pastor Emilio Sanchez.

The food drives are held on the first and third Saturday of every month. Staff said they’ll continue lending a helping hand for as long as there’s a need.