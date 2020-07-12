Volunteers gather in Huntsville for District 1 community cleanup

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. – People from across Madison County gathered Saturday morning in Huntsville’s District 1 to take part in a community cleanup. The event was spearheaded by City Council President Devyn Keith, but was truly a community effort.

“We started with just simply cutting grass with people like Rodney from Raising Men Lawncare, but also picking up trash where we had a lot of litter,” Keith said.

Teams divided up to landscape, pick up litter and paint.

“To see people show up, give time, give energy, give effort… to see a company show up and give resources means the world. This is what it means to be a neighbor,” Keith said.

Lowe’s Home Improvement located on North Parkway sponsored supplies as an effort to be a good steward of the community.

“Paint, buckets, rollers, brushes, clean up supplies, water, gatorade, masks included,” said store manager Latrondric Hunter.

Keith said one of the big focuses of the community service project is prepping the retention wall along Blue Spring Road for an artist to come in and paint a mural.

“That mural announcement will come later at the end of this month, but we are doing prime, cleaning up, and getting ready for Blue Spring which is going to have a beautiful mural,” Keith said.

Janae Norvel is one of many volunteers who spent Saturday morning getting her hands dirty, but she said its worth it to give back.

“We live in this area and we are trying to keep it beautiful, keep it pretty. It’s just something to give back to our community. Being so young, I can’t exactly do much, but I’m doing as best as I can,” Norvel said.

Keith said it’s beautiful that even during a pandemic, people from all walks of life are joining to make the community better.

Keith started the District 1 Community Clean up three years ago and said it’s made possible by great volunteers and community partners such as Solid Waste Disposal Authority, Operation Green Team, the City of Huntsville, and Huntsville Utilities.