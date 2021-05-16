Volunteers clean up Wilson Morgan Lake

DECATUR, Ala. – Volunteers took advantage of the beautiful weather Saturday and headed to Wilson Morgan Lake and Clark Spring Branch to help pick up trash.

Volunteers removed more than 640 pounds of aquatic litter from the bodies of water which both flow into the Tennessee River.

Founder of the Tennessee Riverkeeper, David Whiteside, said the majority of the litter found was made from some form of plastic. The most common forms were Styrofoam, plastic bottles, shopping bags and straws.

“There is no easy solution to this problem. We do know that preventing plastics from entering waterways is an obvious solution and it is easier to remove garbage from the shorelines and shallow water of creeks and rivers. It is very difficult and inefficient to try to remove litter from deeper water. Another important solution is education and informing citizens that littering not only makes our community look trashy, it also impairs fishing and water quality,” added Whiteside.

So far this year, the Riverkeeper has prevented over 8,700 pounds of litter from entering the Cumberland and Tennessee Rivers.