MADISON COUNTY, Ala. (WHNT) – Madison County residents outside of Huntsville and Madison rely on 16 volunteer fire departments to respond to emergency calls. Leaders of those departments said they are desperate for more help.

The population of Madison County, not included in Huntsville and Madison city limits, has grown by over twenty percent in the last decade.

Rapid growth means there’s also a need for more first responders but Madison County volunteer fire departments said they are having trouble with recruiting people.

Heath Joines, the president of Toney Volunteer Fire and Rescue, says many people, especially those who are new to town, don’t realize that rural Madison County relies on volunteers to respond to emergencies like fires, wrecks and medical calls.

Heath Jones says people’s lives are busy these days and volunteering can take the bottom of the priority list, but they just need a little bit of people’s time.

The Madison County’s volunteer fire departments offer all the training and gear you’ll need.

If you’re interested in getting involved, here are links to volunteer departments across Madison County: