MOORES MILL, Ala. (WHNT)- Moores Mill Fire and Rescue says they are experiencing a staff shortage while work loads are increasing.

They say minimum staff and minimum funding leaves both communities and volunteer fire fighters vulnerable. The department suggests 100 volunteers giving a minimum of 24 hours a month would give volunteer departments three people 24/7.

The national fire protection association dictates what fire departments should have to respond to emergency calls. They say on a typical house fire, 15 to 17 firefighters should respond to the call. Departments in Madison county say on average they only have nine fire fighters available to respond right now and it’s dangerous.

“If we don’t have those people honestly all we can do is the best we can with what we have honestly that means the same fire fighters going in and out of the fire repeatedly multiple times throughout the night and the problem with that is that is causes them to have greater heat stress causes greater wear and tare on their heart increases the likelihood of injuries and obviously all those things together is just a recipe for disaster.” said Zachary Trulson, Moores Mill Fire and Rescue President.

Madison county volunteer fire departments are funded by a 3 mil tax paid by Madison county homeowners. The Madison county commission says that tax has kept up with the needs of the volunteer fire departments in the past as far as equipment, fire trucks and other vehicles. But now when fewer people are volunteering and the county looks at the idea of paying fire fighters they say it could cost a minimum of 550 thousand dollars per department.

“People are gonna have to decide whether they want to stand up and volunteer and do the work in the fire departments or are they gonna want to fund it and let a full time paid department do it I think that the question they have to answer volunteer fire departments really need the people in the community to stet up that’s the easiest way to solve this question the people in the community will step up and we wont have to worry about funding for paid firemen.” said Phil Vandiver, Madison County Commissioner District 4

Both the commissioner and the fire department say lack of staff affects response time and efficiency of the firefighters when they get on scene. They say this is a direct call for more volunteers.