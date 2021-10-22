Virtual ‘Walk to End ALS’ coming to Huntsville this weekend

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. – If someone in your life has received an ALS diagnosis, you know how devastating it is. A patient has an average lifespan of two to five years after the disease’s discovery.

There’s no cure for ALS, but organizations around the country are here to help those fighting it.

ALS Association-Alabama is one nonprofit hosting fundraising walks across this state this weekend, including Huntsville, but for the second year in a row, Huntsville’s Walk to End ALS will be virtual.

Those with the state chapter said this event is their biggest fundraiser all year.

The money they receive not only goes toward research, but support for more than 400 patients, also known as pals, and their caregivers.

It also helps fund more than $80,000 in grants and medical services, all of which has had a major impact on one board member, Bryan Stone. He received his diagnosis five years ago next week.

“I’ve gotten grants myself that have been provided through these walks,” Stone said. “I wanted to do all I could to help the other pals and families in this state to have the best life that they can have with this disease.”

At Huntsville’s ALS Care Clinic at Crestwood, a portion of the funds raised at walks like this go toward making sure medical equipment can be provided to pals free of cost. That’s why fundraisers like this are so important: so the organization can continue working toward doing two major things:

“A., find that cure, but B., in the meantime, make sure those living with ALS can actually live,” ALS Care Clinic Director Sherry Kolodziejczak said. “Whether it’s still working, whether it’s vacationing. That’s who’s in the driver’s seat.”

The portal to register for Huntsville’s virtual walk is open through Saturday morning on October 23rd, but donations are accepted year-round. You can find the link to that here.

If you would rather attend a walk in-person, Scottsboro is also having a walk hosted by ALS Alabama. For more information on that, you can click here.