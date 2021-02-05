Virtual Town Hall held for those battling substance abuse

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. – While, much of our nation’s health system is trained on stemming the spread of the coronavirus, a local non-profit is making sure those suffering substance abuse disorders don’t fall through the cracks.



A lineup of recovery experts stepped in front of the camera to motivate those suffering from addiction to seek help.



“Been an ex-drug addict, been in recovery for over 40 years, so I’m going to tell my story,” said Dave Draper, pastor of the Draper Memorial Church of God in Christ.



The free program in Huntsville, part of the non-profit Partnership for a Drug-Free Community, has been going strong virtually for a year now.

It helps anyone with a substance use disorder find treatment options with or without insurance, an issue only exacerbated by the COVID-19 pandemic.



“A lot of time our people come to us and they have already burned their bridges with their family, and their friends, and they’ve lost their jobs, and they’ve lost everything so they’re homeless,” said Ann Light, Associate Director of Partnership for a Drug-Free Community.



Light added that struggles with alcohol abuse have also increased during the pandemic.



“More people are working at home and one thing that we do hear is that I’ve been home for six months and I’ve been drinking every day and now I need to report to the office and I can’t stop drinking,” said Light.



If you or someone you know may be struggling with substance abuse a link to the Recovery Resource Hub is available at http://www.partnershipforadrug-freecommunity.org/the-hub.html.